Glencore expects regulator approval for Viterra bid
#Business News
March 20, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 6 years

Glencore expects regulator approval for Viterra bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Glencore International PLC (GLEN.L) expects its friendly takeover bid for Canadian grain handler Viterra VT.TO to win the approval of regulators in Canada and the United States, the company’s director of agricultural products, Chris Mahoney, said in a conference call on Tuesday.

Commodities trader Glencore also plans to further expand its North American agricultural business with acquisitions in the United States and organic growth in Canada, he said.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter Galloway

