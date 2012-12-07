FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richardson sees approval of Viterra assets purchase by year end
#Business News
December 7, 2012 / 5:49 PM / 5 years ago

Richardson sees approval of Viterra assets purchase by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd expects the country’s Competition Bureau to approve its purchase of some Viterra Inc assets by the end of 2012, the company’s president, Curt Vossen, said on Friday.

Glencore International Plc’s C$6 billion ($6 billion) takeout of Viterra has cleared its final regulatory hurdle, setting the stage for Glencore to sell off some Viterra assets to Richardson, Agrium Inc and CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

