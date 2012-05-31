FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore, Xstrata to pay almost $200 million for advice
May 31, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Glencore, Xstrata to pay almost $200 million for advice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) and Xstrata XTA.L will pay their advisers almost $200 million for counsel on the trader’s long-awaited $30 billion all-share bid for the miner, a major earner for banks and others in a fallow year for blockbuster deals.

Out of that, banks on the deal will get up to $130 million, with most of that coming from Xstrata, which will pay its financial advisers as much as $80 million.

Glencore is being advised by Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas. Xstrata is being advised by Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Nomura, with a role also for Barclays Capital.

Both sides were advised by an independent consultant, former Citi banker Michael Klein, who shuttled between executives to broker the deal.

Documents sent to shareholders of both companies on Thursday confirmed the terms of the bid - 2.8 new Glencore shares for every Xstrata share held - and set a vote date of July 12 for Xstrata shareholders.

Glencore, which listed just over a year ago in a record market debut, already owns 34 percent of Xstrata.

Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Victoria Howley

