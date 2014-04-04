FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-BP boss Hayward could stay Glencore chair: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 4, 2014 / 7:28 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-BP boss Hayward could stay Glencore chair: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BP CEO Tony Hayward delivers his opening statement about the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico at the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files

(Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata Plc’s (GLEN.L) interim chairman, former BP Plc (BP.L) chief executive Tony Hayward, is in the running to take the job permanently, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Hayward is on a shortlist with Roger Agnelli, the former chief executive of Brazil’s Vale SA (VALE5.SA), and Frank Chapman, former head of oil and gas producer BG Group Plc BG.L, according to the Journal, which said it is not clear whether the shortlist is final, or who is the front runner.

Hayward, who resigned from the top job at BP in the wake of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, became interim chairman of the newly merged commodities group in May 2013.

Glencore said then he had been appointed “with the intention that he will step down once a new chairman takes up the role.”

Glencore declined to comment on Friday.

Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.