#Business News
September 9, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Xstrata investor Knight Vinke rejects Glencore proposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist fund Knight Vinke, a top shareholder in takeover target Xstrata, said on Sunday it rejected commodity trader Glencore’s revised takeover proposal and called on Xstrata directors to “seek the highest possible price”.

Glencore on Friday proposed raising its bid to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share held, from 2.8, while making other changes including a move to place its own Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg at the helm of the combined group.

“Glencore’s latest proposal now makes clear that the transaction represents a change of control - for which, as we have continued to stress, an appropriate premium needs to be paid,” Knight Vinke said in a statement.

The fund - which owns 0.5 percent of Xstrata according to Reuters data, placing it among the 20 largest institutional investors excluding Glencore - also called on Xstrata’s independent directors to “seek and review all options including the possibility of seeking third party bids”.

Glencore is Xstrata’s largest shareholder, with 34 percent.

Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
