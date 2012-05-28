FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xstrata plans big bonus to retain CEO ahead of Glencore merger: FT
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 28, 2012 / 1:24 AM / 5 years ago

Xstrata plans big bonus to retain CEO ahead of Glencore merger: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss commodities trader Glencore's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in Baar, near Zurich, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

LONDON (Reuters) - Xstrata XTA.L is this week set to reveal a bonus package worth tens of millions of pounds in an effort to retain its chief executive ahead of its merger with Glencore (GLEN.L), the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The terms must be backed by Xstrata shareholders as part of the proposed merger, the FT said, adding that the deal would be derailed if shareholders fail to back the pay package.

Mick Davis is expected to receive is up to 50 million pounds ($78.2 million), which will keep him at the mining company for the next three years, rather than a performance linked package, people familiar with the terms are cited as saying by the newspaper.

Glencore will this week move into the final stage of its $30 billion takeover of miner Xstrata as shareholders are sent detailed documents on the long-awaited deal.

The terms of the pay package are set to be revealed in those documents, the FT said.

($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)

Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.