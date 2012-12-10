Glencore pushes Xstrata merger completion back a month

The logo of Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

LONDON (Reuters) - Lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa have forced commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) to delay the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata XTA.L until the end of January.

South Africa’s competition authorities have postponed hearings on the $33 billion deal until January 18, after the parties asked for more time to prepare.

Glencore said on Monday its “long stop date” was now January 31, a month later than previously planned.

Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.