Exclusive: Glencore appoints risk chief Jones as U.S. oil trading head

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata’s (GLEN.L) has appointed its risk chief Giles Jones as the new head of U.S. oil trading following the retirement of the previous incumbent last month, industry sources said on Tuesday.

British-born Jones will replace Andy Kelleher - a one-time president of oil major ConocoPhillip’s (COP.N) trading business - who joined the commodities giant in 2012 from JPMorgan (JPM.N) and led Glencore’s push into the booming U.S. energy sector.

Jones is a Glencore stalwart having first joined the company in 1990, rising to head of oil derivatives marketing in 2007 before becoming the firm’s chief risk officer prior to its London listing almost three years ago.

Several senior Glencore executives became billionaires with the firm’s 2011 IPO, including Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg who still owns 8.3 percent of the company and global head of oil trading Alex Beard who owns over 2 percent.

At the time of the IPO, Jones was cited in media reports as being one of a group of senior executives just outside the very top tier who held a substantial stake in the firm.

The appointment of such a time-served Glencore executive to the role may indicate the firm is looking to ramp up its North American operations further.

While Glencore has been expanding in the United States, its oil operations have at times been overshadowed by rivals Vitol and Trafigura, who have grown their pipeline, storage, and terminal businesses more aggressively.

Swiss-based commodity trader Mercuria has also just agreed a deal to buy JPMorgan’s physical natural resources business for $3.5 billion, propelling it into the top ranks of global commodity traders and expanding its presence in North America.

Kelleher, who retired from Glencore after a little over two years, was one of a series of high profile movers from banking to merchant commodity trading firms in the years following the financial crisis.

Increased regulation, restrictions on proprietary trading, and rising capital requirements have limited Wall Street’s ability to expand in the sector since 2009.

At the same time, fast-growing oil and gas production in North America and logistical bottlenecks have created new trading opportunities for merchant players, in what was previously seen as a maturing market.