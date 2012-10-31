FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Exclusive: Glencore offers to end Nyrstar deal in Xstrata bid - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Combination of file photos showing the logo of Glencore in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar (R) September 7, 2012, and the logo of Swiss mining company Xstrata at their headquaters in Zug March 26, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Trader Glencore (GLEN.L) has offered to end an exclusive zinc sales and marketing deal with world No. 1 zinc producer Nyrstar (NYR.BR) in a bid to win EU approval for its $33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata XTA.L, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source said the European Commission, which is currently examining the deal, is concerned about too much potential concentration of interests in northern Europe.

Ending the agreement with Nyrstar would free up 350,000 tonnes of zinc metal to consumers, the person said.

Glencore, which owns just less than 8 percent of Nyrstar, extended its offtake deal with the Belgian company last year until 2018.

Nyrstar could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield

