Xstrata offers revised Glencore retention scheme
June 27, 2012 / 2:12 PM / 5 years ago

Xstrata offers revised Glencore retention scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Miner Xstrata XTA.L revised the terms of its controversial pay scheme designed to retain staff following the proposed merger with Glencore (GLEN.L), pledging awards that were linked to cost-saving targets and paid entirely in shares.

Xstrata’s chairman John Bond said that the company had listened to feedback from shareholders since publishing the merger documents and the amendments had been made with these in mind. “These amendments now allow shareholders to focus on the strategic rationale for the merger,” he said in a statement.

The retention awards will only fully vest if an additional $300 million of incremental cost savings are achieved from the merger in the two years after the deal completes.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

