Glencore Xstrata says considering a Swiss share listing

ZUG, Switzerland (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore Xstrata (GLEN.L) said on Thursday it was considering listing on the Swiss stock exchange, in addition to its existing listings in London and Hong Kong.

In answer to a shareholder question at the group’s annual general meeting about a Swiss listing, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said the company was “investigating that”.

Switzerland-based Glencore made its market debut in 2011 and is now the world’s fourth-largest diversified miner, following the acquisition of Xstrata.

Media reports have also said it has been considering a listing in Johannesburg.