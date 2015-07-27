FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Finacea generic infringes Bayer patent: court
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 27, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Finacea generic infringes Bayer patent: court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ proposed generic version of Bayer AG’s Finacea, a gel for treating the common skin condition rosacea, infringes Bayer’s patent, a U.S. court ruled on Monday.

The federal court in Wilmington, Delaware said Glenmark’s proposed gel would be absorbed into the skin in a similar way to Finacea, violating Bayer’s patent. Germany’s Bayer had sued Glenmark in 2013 after Glenmark filed an application to market a copycat version of the $95 million drug in the United States.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.