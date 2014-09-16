Washington Prime to buy Glimcher Realty for $2.06 billion

(Reuters) - Shopping center operator Washington Prime Group (WPG.N) will buy smaller peer Glimcher Realty Trust GRT.N for about $2.06 billion, its biggest deal since being spun off from Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N) in May.

WPG said it offered $10.40 in cash and 0.1989 in stock for each Glimcher share, totaling about $14.20 per share, based on the ten day volume weighted average price of WPG’s stock.

WPG shares fell as much as 6 percent to $17.32 in morning trade - the steepest drop and the lowest the stock has hit since the company went public.

Glimcher’s shares rose 31 percent to a six-year high of $13.91.

WPG said it would also sell two of Glimcher’s properties to Simon Property for $1.09 billion to fund its deal with Glimcher.

The combined company, to be called WP Glimcher, will have 68 million square feet of gross leasable area and a portfolio of 119 properties across the United States.

WPG said the deal, worth $4.3 billion including debt, is expected to add to its normalized funds from operations per share.

WP Glimcher is also expects to maintain WPG’s current quarterly dividend at an annual rate of $1 per share.

Mark Ordan, WPG’s chief executive will serve as executive chairman of WP Glimcher. Glimcher’s CEO Michael Glimcher will be CEO of the combined company, reporting to Ordan, WPG said.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015.

Citi is WPG’s financial adviser and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is its legal advisor.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is WPG’s legal adviser to the deal with Simon Property.

Glimcher’s financial advisers are GreenOak Real Estate US LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is its legal adviser.