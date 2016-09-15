FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Technology veteran Dave Johnson joins Israeli venture capital fund
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 15, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Technology veteran Dave Johnson joins Israeli venture capital fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Veteran technology dealmaker David Johnson has joined Glilot Capital Partners, which specializes in enterprise software and cyber security technology, the Israeli venture capital fund said on Wednesday.

Johnson remains a senior adviser to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), where he was previously a senior managing director. He also is a former lieutenant to Dell Inc founder Michael Dell.

Johnson played a key role in Blackstone's exploration of a bid for Dell in 2013, pitting him against his former boss and private equity firm Silver Lake, which eventually took the computer maker private for $24.9 billion.

He was also involved in other Blackstone deals, such as the acquisition of Chinese information technology outsourcing company Pactera in 2014 for more than $600 million.

Johnson was not immediately available for comment.

During his more than three years at Dell, Johnson oversaw about 20 acquisitions that included the 2009 purchase of Perot Systems Corp for $3.9 billion.

Dell sold information technology services provider Perot to Japan's NTT Data Corp (9613.T) in March at a loss, for $3.05 billion.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.