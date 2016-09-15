Technology veteran Dave Johnson joins Israeli venture capital fund

(Reuters) - Veteran technology dealmaker David Johnson has joined Glilot Capital Partners, which specializes in enterprise software and cyber security technology, the Israeli venture capital fund said on Wednesday.

Johnson remains a senior adviser to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), where he was previously a senior managing director. He also is a former lieutenant to Dell Inc founder Michael Dell.

Johnson played a key role in Blackstone's exploration of a bid for Dell in 2013, pitting him against his former boss and private equity firm Silver Lake, which eventually took the computer maker private for $24.9 billion.

He was also involved in other Blackstone deals, such as the acquisition of Chinese information technology outsourcing company Pactera in 2014 for more than $600 million.

Johnson was not immediately available for comment.

During his more than three years at Dell, Johnson oversaw about 20 acquisitions that included the 2009 purchase of Perot Systems Corp for $3.9 billion.

Dell sold information technology services provider Perot to Japan's NTT Data Corp (9613.T) in March at a loss, for $3.05 billion.