FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
World's ability to feed itself in jeopardy, U.N. warns
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
February 22, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 6 months ago

World's ability to feed itself in jeopardy, U.N. warns

Umberto Bacchi

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012.Adrees Latif/File Photo

ROME (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major transformations are needed in how food is grown and distributed if the world is to meet the challenges of climate change, population growth and pressure on natural resources, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Wednesday.

In a report, the agency warned that world leaders would not meet a goal to end hunger by 2030 - as part of an ambitious development agenda agreed in 2015 - if urgent steps were not taken.

"Global food security could be in jeopardy, due to mounting pressures on natural resources and to climate change," FAO's director general José Graziano da Silva said in a statement.

Here are some facts taken from the report:

Source: FAO The Future of Food and Agriculture report

Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Katie Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.