World's ability to feed itself in jeopardy, U.N. warns

FILE PHOTO Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012.

ROME (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major transformations are needed in how food is grown and distributed if the world is to meet the challenges of climate change, population growth and pressure on natural resources, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Wednesday.

In a report, the agency warned that world leaders would not meet a goal to end hunger by 2030 - as part of an ambitious development agenda agreed in 2015 - if urgent steps were not taken.

"Global food security could be in jeopardy, due to mounting pressures on natural resources and to climate change," FAO's director general José Graziano da Silva said in a statement.

Here are some facts taken from the report:

Source: FAO The Future of Food and Agriculture report