Factbox: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 400 people were killed by cluster bombs in 2015, most of them in conflict-hit Syria, Yemen and Ukraine, according to the Cluster Munition Coalition.

Over the past year seven nations have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions banning them.

Here are some facts about cluster munitions and efforts to end their use around the world:

(Sources: Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, Convention on Cluster Munitions, United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs)