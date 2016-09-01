FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs
September 1, 2016 / 8:08 AM / a year ago

Factbox: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

Civil defence members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists say were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015.Khalil Ashawi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 400 people were killed by cluster bombs in 2015, most of them in conflict-hit Syria, Yemen and Ukraine, according to the Cluster Munition Coalition.

Over the past year seven nations have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions banning them.

Here are some facts about cluster munitions and efforts to end their use around the world:

(Sources: Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, Convention on Cluster Munitions, United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs)

Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; Editing by Katie Nguyen.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories

