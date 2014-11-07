Central bankers speak at Bank of France symposium

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are highlights of central bankers’ and economists’ comments at a conference hosted by the Bank of France in Paris on Friday.

IMF‘S LAGARDE

“If I was to describe to you the current (economic) situation, I would say fragile, brittle, fragmented.”

ON ECB STATEMENT

“(It) is perfectly legitimate and appropriate given the persistent low inflation and possibly in some countries outright deflation.”

ON JAPAN

“Clearly very brave monetary policy has been displayed...”

“(It is) at least in our view perfectly legitimate, at least on a temporary basis, if it is combined with the other arrows identified by Prime Minister Abe.”

“Namely, fiscal policy for which the consumption tax is expected to be raised shortly, and the structural reforms -- including making more space for women in the Japanese economy -- are also delivered upon.”

-------------------------------------------

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA‘S RAJAN

“What about more aggressive monetary policy? Well the problem is the transmission from low rates from consumption to investment seems very week. We don’t know why that’s the case but for a variety of reasons, it’s not happening.”

“Perhaps one could argue rational expectations about the eventual exit from these ultra-aggressive monetary policies may be diminishing wealth effects and so on.”

-------------------------------------------

BANK OF ENGLAND‘S CARNEY

ON VOLATILITY

”We’re in this, with some exceptions, low volatility, compressed environment, particularly around liquidity premia. That’s going to change as things normalize.

”Most people have a view that at least directionally that is going to change. And the transition could be bumpy between now and there. We are still in extraordinary circumstances. But that reality, or that likelihood, shouldn‘t, in my view, impact the timing of the start of normalization.

“It may have an effect in terms of how we understand the transmission of that normalization but it wouldn’t have an effect on the timing.”

ON TOO-BIG-TO-FAIL

”Turning to the implicit subsidies -- effectively too-big-to-fail and the likelihood of government support -- trust me, when things were under stress that subsidy was massive. It has come down, it has not been eliminated, but that is because we are still working to end too-big-to-fail.

“The point of all this is that under-capitalizing institutions (and) implicit subsidy conferred a large advantage on bank-based finance, and not just lending but trading book finance by banks. We’re working to restore market discipline.”

ON IMPACT OF MARKET REFORMS ON REDEMPTION CYCLES

”That can help address these leverage cycles in extreme. The question is whether they have any role, and if there’s any transmission through to potential redemption cycles -- about which we don’t know everything.

“The point I would underscore about these changes though -- we think this is quite significant -- but it won’t really be tested in the current market environment. It’s only when we move out the current market environment that this will become relevant.”

------------------------------------------

BLACKROCK CEO FINK

“I truly believe that the worries about the normalization about markets are far too large. I think we are going to see a much slower process of rising rates.”

”The failure to generate a decent return means that savers a are not generating sufficient net gains to support themselves in retirement. This gap we estimate of having all this money in the short term area is about a trillion dollars in terms of what they need to invest and support themselves in retirement.

“In our view that is why we are seeing a flattening of the yield curve and in fact we may see an inverted yield curve in the future if we don’t start seeing some recognition in terms of the short end for savers.”

---------------------------------------------

BANK OF JAPAN‘S KURODA

“The government has been making (progress on structural reform), although you might feel like this path is somewhat delayed.”

---------------------------------------------

BANK OF FRANCE‘S NOYER

“In extreme circumstances a central bank should mitigate the effects of confidence shocks on sovereign yields by purchasing government bonds.”

“Such an action may be vindicated if there are risks to macroeconomic or financial stability or even if self-fulfilling runs on public debt may be a threat to market access, or lastly to avoid the deflationary consequences of a public debt event.”

--------------------------------------------

ALLIANZ‘S EL-ERIAN

”It is a world in which divergent growth prospects and divergent policy approaches ... and a world in which currency markets will not be able to carry the burden all by themselves.

“As much as these currency moves may contribute to global rebalancing on paper, I would just caution from a market perspective not to underestimate ... the speed and size of currency moves. It is a world which will face excessive pressure on exchange rates, and on shock absorbers.”