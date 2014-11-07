FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

IMF's Lagarde calls for rethink of EU fiscal goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IMF President Christine Lagarde attends a conference of central bankers hosted by the Bank of France in Paris November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde called on Friday for a reset of the European Union’s fiscal targets to take into account the debt levels of its member countries.

Referring to the EU’s ceilings for public debt of 60 percent of gross domestic product, Lagarde said: “It could well be that some of those numbers - the 60 percent in particular - may need some rethink and reset, with a bit of an update, considering how the situation has evolved and how the long-term debt of sovereigns has grown over time.”

Reporting by David Milliken and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

