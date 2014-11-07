ECB's balance sheet expansion no target: Weidmann

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s planned balance-sheet expansion is an expectation and not a target, Bundesbank chief was Jens Weidmann was quoted by an economist as saying on the sidelines of a central banking conference in Paris on Friday.

Weidmann said during a coffee break that there were no tensions with ECB President Mario Draghi and that balance-sheet expansion was an “expectation, not a target”, Credit Agricole economist Frederik Ducrozet wrote on Twitter.

He added that Weidmann gave no time table for expanding the balance sheet.

Weidmann declined to confirm the comments on the record when asked about them by Reuters.