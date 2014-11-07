FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's balance sheet expansion no target: Weidmann
November 7, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's balance sheet expansion no target: Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s planned balance-sheet expansion is an expectation and not a target, Bundesbank chief was Jens Weidmann was quoted by an economist as saying on the sidelines of a central banking conference in Paris on Friday.

Weidmann said during a coffee break that there were no tensions with ECB President Mario Draghi and that balance-sheet expansion was an “expectation, not a target”, Credit Agricole economist Frederik Ducrozet wrote on Twitter.

He added that Weidmann gave no time table for expanding the balance sheet.

Weidmann declined to confirm the comments on the record when asked about them by Reuters.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by David Milliken

