FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Coeure calls upon governments to coordinate on reforms
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

ECB's Coeure calls upon governments to coordinate on reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure attends the Economist Conference on " The big rethink for Europe, the big turning point for Greece" in Athens July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure urged euro zone governments on Friday to work more closely together to coordinate structural reforms.

“And those euro area policy makers who still believe that they are accountable only to their national parliament, they have probably forgotten that they belong to a monetary union,” Coeure told a conference in Paris.

“There would be a lot of benefits if governments could coordinate in a more binding way on their structural policies.”

Coeure noted that euro zone countries had limited room to use government spending to foster growth, but where possible, it should be used. Monetary policy could not “bear the entire burden of stimulating growth in that particular environment.”

Reporting by David Milliken and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.