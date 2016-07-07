Physical coal prices hit 2016 highs on mining cuts, high Korean orders

A barge carries coal on the Batang Hari River in Jambi province, Sumatra, Indonesia January 27, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken January 27, 2016.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Thermal coal prices jumped to 2016 highs this week as supply disruptions combined with a demand surge from some large importers, especially South Korea, but analysts warned that the steepness of the upturn looked overblown.

Prices for prompt delivery cargoes from Newcastle surged 10 percent in July to a 2016 high of $58.70 per tonne earlier this week, and Amsterdam/Rotterdam/Antwerp (ARA) import cargoes were also up 10 percent and at a 2016 high of $56.50 a tonne.

South African Richards Bay cargo prices rose just 5 percent, but to the highest price of the benchmarks, to a last close of $59.90 a tonne, also a 2016 high.

Traders said that the price surges were a result of supply cuts in both the Atlantic and Pacific basins, including Colombia and Indonesia, while there had been a jump in orders from some major importers like South Korea.

South Korea, the world's No. 4 importer of thermal coal, has sent out a raft of import tenders recently.

"The Korean utilities have been ordering above their norm in the past month or two. It's not dramatic, but noticeable," one coal trader said.

South Korean utilities, including KOSPO, WP, EWP, KOMIPO, and KOSEP, have ordered 1.2 million tonnes of coal just since the beginning of July, for delivery between August and December, but with most ordered around the remaining summer months.

This follows even large orders throughout June, and brings June/July South Korean coal tenders for the rest of this year to around 10 million tonnes, with another 2.3 million tonnes of long-term tenders through to 2018 issued.

In China, the world's biggest coal consumer, the government has said it will remove around 500 million tonnes of coal production capacity in the next three to five years and halt approvals of all new projects in a bid to combat rampant pollution but which was seen to support future imports and also helped push coal futures to 2016 highs.

Japanese coal imports are also firm.

Despite this, analysts warn that overall coal demand remains weak due to slow economic growth, improving power efficiency as well as the rise of alternative fuels.

"The uptrend is justified, but I am definitely not convinced about the speed we got here," said Georgi Slavov, global head of energy, iron ore and shipping research at Marex Spectron.

"Demand for coal is weak. EU, India and China are buying less since April-May, and I don't see why they should buy more in July-August," he added.