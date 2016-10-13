FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Factbox: Poor, unprotected nations suffer most disaster deaths
#World News
October 13, 2016 / 1:05 AM / 10 months ago

Factbox: Poor, unprotected nations suffer most disaster deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Deaths caused by disasters are far higher in poorer countries than in wealthy nations which are better able to warn and protect people, new figures issued on the International Day for Disaster Reduction show.

Of the 1.35 million people killed by natural hazards from 1996 to 2015, 90 percent died in low and middle-income countries, according to the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED), which collects the data.

Over those two decades, 56 percent of deaths were caused by earthquakes and tsunamis, while the rest were due to storms, floods, extreme temperatures, drought, landslides and wildfires.

Here are some facts from a report released on Thursday by CRED and the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR):

Sources: CRED's Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT), UNISDR

Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Katie Nguyen. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
