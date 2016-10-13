FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Factbox: Low spending to prevent disasters exposes poor - Red Cross
October 13, 2016 / 9:19 AM / 10 months ago

Factbox: Low spending to prevent disasters exposes poor - Red Cross

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BARCELONA (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tens of millions of people around the world are exposed to predictable and preventable disaster risks because of a lack of investment to help them deal with threats, from earthquakes to storms and conflicts, the Red Cross said on Thursday.

The World Disasters Report 2016, issued by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said only 40 cents in every $100 of development aid is spent on preparing for disasters and making them less likely to happen.

At the same time, the world faces growing challenges - including a major migration crisis, disease outbreaks and climate change - that cannot be resolved by responding to humanitarian emergencies after they arise, it said.

"Business as usual is no longer acceptable. It will only lead to more silent suffering and deeper poverty," said IFRC Secretary General Elhadj As Sy. "Investing in resilience is the best method we have for protecting the lives, livelihoods and dignity of the world's most vulnerable people.”

Here are some facts and figures from the report, which includes data on disasters in 2015, collected by the Belgium-based Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters:

Source: IFRC World Disasters Report 2016

Reporting by Megan Rowling @meganrowling; editing by Katie Nguyen. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
