Credit, real estate booms raising emerging market risks: BIS

LONDON (Reuters) - A decade of robust growth has broadly strengthened emerging market economies but the associated asset price booms and credit surges have increased their vulnerability to crises, a BIS report said on Sunday.

In its quarterly review, the Bank for International Settlements said that since 2002, emerging economies had enjoyed one of the longest high-growth spells ever, expanding at an average of over 6 percent a year.

But pointing to signs of slowing economic growth just as the United States is poised to raise interest rates, it saw some parallels with the years before the 1982 Latin American debt defaults and the 1997 Asian crisis.

“Then as now, rapid growth coincided with financial booms, fueled by large capital inflows and accommodative monetary policy both domestically and abroad,” the report said.

Since 2002, gross foreign investment into emerging markets, calculated as a percentage of their economic output, has been the highest in over a century. Flows have accelerated as Western interest rates collapsed, making developing countries’ higher yields and faster growth appear all the more alluring.

This undoubtedly had its positives, BIS acknowledges, noting the buildup in central bank reserves in most countries and less reliance on hard currency debt - the share of international debt securities stood at 8 percent of the total last year, down from around 40 percent back in 1997.

“Rising commodity prices and domestic financial booms have undoubtedly boosted output, but it would be unwise to treat these effects as permanent,” it added.

Huge investment flows, rising exchange rates and relatively low interest rates have created a few headaches: since 2004, credit growth in emerging markets has run at around 12 percent a year while real estate prices have increased by 40 percent, the bank noted.

Its study also estimated that government and non-financial private sector debt was around 50 percent higher relative to

to GDP (gross domestic product) than during the Asian crisis of 1997, primarily because private sector borrowing in emerging economies has doubled in this period to around 120 percent of GDP.

Private sector credit levels are well above 10 percent over long-term trends across emerging markets, from Brazil to Thailand, the bank said, adding: “In the past, two thirds of all readings above this threshold were followed by serious banking strains in the subsequent three years.”

Boomtime is often followed by growth disappointment, for instance if it leads to over-optimistic forecasts or if productivity has been weakened, the report said. Heavy debt service burdens from credit booms can also weigh.

It cited Latin America’s strong, commodities-driven economic expansion that ran out of steam as the terms of trade dropped and interest rates rose rapidly in the early 1980s.

And while emerging markets have reduced their exposure to global interest rate and currency trends by borrowing more in their own currencies rather than the dollar, international investors’ vulnerability may have increased.

Foreigners hold around a quarter of emerging domestic bonds, up from 9 percent in 2005, the BIS said, noting also that emerging market borrowers account for a fifth of the foreign exposure of banks reporting to the BIS and for 14 percent of all

outstanding debt securities.

”Any losses on these exposures are bound to have

important consequences for at least some large creditors,” the bank added.