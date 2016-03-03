FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World food prices stable in February near seven-year low
#Business News
March 3, 2016 / 9:38 AM / in 2 years

World food prices stable in February near seven-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vegetables are on display at a fruits and vegetable stand at the Plaza de Dia market in Madrid, Spain, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

ROME (Reuters) - World food prices stabilized in February, as rising vegetable oil and meat prices offset declining cereal, sugar and dairy prices, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 150.2 points in February against a revised 150.0 points the month before.

The tiny rise from January follows an almost 19 percent slide in 2015, the fourth consecutive annual decline, and a further slump in January.

Food prices in international markets in February were 14.5 percent lower than a year ago, FAO said.

(Story corrects final paragraph to show prices in Feb were 14.5 pct lower than a year ago (not higher)

Reporting by Isla Binnie

