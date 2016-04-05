Global growth is fragile and weak, says IMF's Lagarde

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a news conference after a seminar on the international financial architecture in Paris, France, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

BERLIN (Reuters) - The global economy is recovering but growth is fragile and weak, and risks are increasing, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

“The good news is that we have growth, there is a recovery underway, the good news is we have no crisis. But the bad news is that growth is fragile, growth is weak and risks on the horizon are increasing,” Lagarde told reporters in Berlin after meeting global finance chiefs and Chancellor Angela Merkel.