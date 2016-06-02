FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risks to global economy rising - PIMCO's Amey
June 2, 2016 / 8:46 AM / in a year

Risks to global economy rising - PIMCO's Amey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The world economy faces rising risks from the exhaustion of monetary policy options to stimulate growth and increased political populism in countries such as the United States, Mike Amey, a managing director at fund management firm PIMCO said.

"Sadly, we do think that while our central expectations are OK, it does look like the tail risks are getting larger," Amey told reporters on Thursday.

The possibility of governments supporting growth via fiscal policy looked limited, especially in the euro zone, he said.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Jamie McGeever

