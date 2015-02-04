FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global business activity picked up in January - PMI
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 4, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Global business activity picked up in January - PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global business activity accelerated last month as firms cut prices for the first time since the middle of 2013, allowing them to build up a backlog of work, a survey showed on Wednesday.

JPMorgan’s Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, nudged up to 52.8 in January from December’s 14-month low of 52.4. It has now held above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction for 28 months.

“The start of 2015 saw the Global PMI Output Index at last edge higher, halting the slowdown in growth signaled by the surveys in the latter half of last year,” said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.

But an index measuring prices charged fell below the breakeven mark for the first time since June 2013. Conversely, a gauge of unfulfilled orders moved above the key 50-level.

A global PMI covering the service industry rose to 52.9 from December’s 52.5, which was also a 14-month low. Global manufacturing activity accelerated modestly in January, a similar survey showed on Monday.

The index combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.