FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global business growth accelerated in Nov: PMI
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Global business growth accelerated in Nov: PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past an electronic board showing the stock market indices of various countries outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Global business growth accelerated last month as new orders picked up despite firms raising prices at the steepest rate since July, a survey showed.

JPMorgan’s Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, rose to 53.7 in November from October’s 53.1. It has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction since October 2012.

“The November PMI surveys point to a further step in the right direction for the global economy,” said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.

“If faster increases in new orders and employment translate into a further bounce in the pace of expansion in December, fourth quarter GDP growth should come in a shade higher than that registered during Q3.”

A PMI covering the service industry rose to 54.1 from 53.5. A sister survey on Tuesday showed global manufacturing growth remained tepid in November.

The global PMIs combine survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.