Global factory growth stagnated in Feb despite price cutting - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Global manufacturing growth stagnated last month as falling prices failed to stop a deceleration in new orders, pushing factories to trim workforces, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

JPMorgan’s Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), produced with Markit, came in at 50.0 last month, bang on the level that separates growth from contraction it has held above since late 2012. It was 50.9 in January.

Despite the prices charged sub-index being below the breakeven mark for an eighth month, the new orders sub-index fell to 50.4 from 51.4 - its lowest reading since the end of 2012.

“Inflows of new business and production volumes barely rose, while the trend in international trade deteriorated,” said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan. “Market conditions will need to improve in the short run if global manufacturing is to avoid falling back into contraction.”

A measure of employment fell below 50 after four months of job creation.

The global PMI combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.