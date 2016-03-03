Global business growth at more than three-year low in Feb: PMI

Employees work along a production line at a factory of Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co. in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - Global business activity expanded at its weakest rate in over three years last month despite firms cutting prices for the first time since September, a survey showed on Thursday.

JPMorgan’s Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with Markit, slumped to 50.6 in February from January’s 52.6, its lowest reading since October 2012 when it nudged above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

“February’s PMI surveys further highlight the broad-based weakness in global growth during the opening quarter of 2016,” said David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.

“The PMIs point to sluggish output gains in both the manufacturing and service sectors, while the upturn in new business softened.”

The output price index registered 49.7, down from January’s 50.1 but discounting failed to stop a deceleration in new orders.

A PMI covering the service industry fell to a 40-month low of 50.7 from 52.8. A sister survey on Tuesday showed global manufacturing growth stagnated in February.

The global PMIs combine survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.