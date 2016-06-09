Institutional asset managers suffer net outflows of $95.4 billion in first quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - Institutional asset managers worldwide suffered net outflows of $95.4 billion in the first quarter of 2016, data from research provider eVestment showed on Thursday, with equity strategies seeing the biggest outflows.

The group, which tracks more than $37 trillion in institutional money globally, bases the report on data reported to it by asset managers overseeing money for pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and foundations.

Equity strategies reported $58.6 billion of net outflows in the first quarter, their 12th consecutive quarter of redemptions, the report showed. The bulk of the outflows came in actively managed portfolios, which lost $70.5 billion, whilst passive equity strategies attracted net inflows of $11.9 billion.

Fixed income strategies reported outflows totaling $26.7 billion, up from $19.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

“Industry wide outflows are evidence of investors seeking opportunities in alternative investments or holding on to cash,” eVestment said in the quarterly report.

Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) continued to be net sellers in the first quarter, with outflows of $8.8 billion, following outflows of $8.9 billion in the fourth quarter.

SWF redemptions were led by $2.7 billion in net outflows from Japanese equities, which had enjoyed $906 million of net inflows in the fourth quarter.

Emerging equities saw outflows for the fourth consecutive quarter, eVestment said, without giving a number. It said outflows over the past year had totaled $30 billion.