FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dollar net longs rise to highest since third week of March: CFTC, Reuters
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. dollar net longs rise to highest since third week of March: CFTC, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators favored the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, with net longs rising to their largest in more than two months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The dollar benefited from recent hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials that seemed to suggest an impending interest rate increase this summer.

The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $4.86 billion in the week ended May 31 from $3.73 billion the previous week.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.