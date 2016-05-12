FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank raises euro forecast versus dollar
May 12, 2016

Deutsche Bank raises euro forecast versus dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photo illustration shows U.S. Dollar and euro banknotes in Vienna March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank of Thursday raised its forecast for the euro, citing scepticism about the European Central Bank’s ability to weaken the currency further with policy and a retreat in expectations for rises in U.S. interest rates.

Along with Goldman Sachs, Deutsche strategists Alan Ruskin and George Saravelos previously led the way among bank analysts in forecasting a fall in the euro below parity with the dollar, but have steadily pushed back those forecasts.

“Our euro/dollar 2016 and 2017 year-end forecast have each been revised up by five big figures to $1.05 and $0.90 respectively,” they said in a note. “The top of the EUR’s range is still seen near $1.16.”

Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
