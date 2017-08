New 20 Euro banknotes are presented at the Austrian national bank in Vienna February 24, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro fell further on Friday after news of shooting inside a shopping center in Munich where police said there were multiple deaths and casualties stoked investor jitters and spurred selling in the single currency.

The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.0963 EUR= and 0.3 percent lower at 116.31 yen EURJPY=.