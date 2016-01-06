FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index falls after December FOMC minutes
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Dollar index falls after December FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a record of the Dec. 15-16 meeting from Federal Reserve policy-makers supported bets further U.S. rate hikes would be gradual on concerns about persistent low inflation.

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy-setting group, unanimously voted to increase U.S. rates for the first time in nearly a decade last month due to an improving labor market.

The dollar index .DXY that measures the greenback against a group of six currencies was last down 0.1 percent at 99.303 following the release of the FOMC minutes.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

