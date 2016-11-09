GM to lay off 2,000 workers at two U.S. plants due to slowing sales
General Motors Co plans to lay off 2,000 employees at two U.S. auto plants in early 2017, the automaker said on Wednesday.
TOKYO The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen since late July on Thursday in early Asian trade, buoyed by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields following Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.
Prices fell on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds, pushing yields to their highest levels in 10 months on Wednesday.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 105.83 JPY= after rising as high as 105.895, the highest since July 27.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAN FRANCISCO U.S. companies reacted on Wednesday with caution to businessman Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election and pointed to uncertainty over his lack of clear policy proposals.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc said on Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain, widely credited with building a robust advertising business at the company even as it struggled with user growth, is leaving to explore other opportunities.