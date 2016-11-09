South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this file photo illustration shot December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji//Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO The dollar rose to its highest level against the yen since late July on Thursday in early Asian trade, buoyed by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields following Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Prices fell on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds, pushing yields to their highest levels in 10 months on Wednesday.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 105.83 JPY= after rising as high as 105.895, the highest since July 27.

