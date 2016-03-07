FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar falls as oil rally revives euro
March 7, 2016 / 12:02 AM / a year ago

Dollar falls as oil rally revives euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An advertisement poster promoting China's renminbi (RMB) or yuan , U.S. dollar and Euro exchange services is seen outside at foreign exchange store in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday, wiping out its initial gains, as a rally in the oil market kindled bids for riskier euro and commodity-sensitive currencies.

The euro’s gains were limited on the view the European Central Bank would embark on more stimulus to support the euro zone’s fragile economic recovery at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.15 percent at $1.1017 after hitting a low of $1.0941 in European trading.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was up 0.56 percent at $0.7478, while the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was down 0.17 percent at C$1.3293 per U.S. dollar.

In London, benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 4.4 percent at $40.44 a barrel after reaching their highest levels in nearly three months.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

