FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar index flat on Fed's Yellen remarks
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Dollar index flat on Fed's Yellen remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man counts U.S. dollars at a currency exchange office in Tripoli April 27, 2016.REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she still expected gradual U.S. interest rate increases following a weak jobs report, but raised concerns about Britain’s referendum on its membership in the European Union.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, rose briefly on Yellen’s rate-hike comment before turning modestly lower. It was last down 0.1 percent on the day at 93.925.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.