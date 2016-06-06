Dollar index flat on Fed's Yellen remarks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she still expected gradual U.S. interest rate increases following a weak jobs report, but raised concerns about Britain’s referendum on its membership in the European Union.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, rose briefly on Yellen’s rate-hike comment before turning modestly lower. It was last down 0.1 percent on the day at 93.925.