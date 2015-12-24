FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index trims losses on drop in U.S. jobless claims
December 24, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Dollar index trims losses on drop in U.S. jobless claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses slightly against a basket of currencies on Thursday as U.S. weekly jobless claims slipped more than forecast near a 42-year low, suggesting a tightening labor market that may be ripe for another U.S. interest rate increase.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, citing an improving jobs market.

First-time filings for state jobless benefits dropped 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 for the week ended Dec. 19, not far from levels last seen in late 1973, the Labor Department said.

The dollar index, a gauge of greenback’s value against a group of six currencies, was last down 0.25 percent at 98.089. It hit a session low of 97.940 prior to the release of the latest claims data.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
