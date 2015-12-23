FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar index trims gains after home sales data
December 23, 2015

Dollar index trims gains after home sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected rise in domestic new home sales stoked worries the housing sector was losing momentum and would hamper overall economic growth.

New home sales last month increased to annualized pace of 490,000 units, short of the 505,000-unit rate forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The latest figure followed data showing a 10.5 percent drop in home resales on Tuesday.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback versus a group of six currencies, was last up 0.2 percent at 98.419 after touching 98.348 shortly after the release of the November new home sales data.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

