U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar briefly weakened on Wednesday against a basket of currencies, retreating from a 14-year peak, after the release of a government report that showed U.S. producer prices rose less than forecast in October.

The dollar index was unchanged on the day at 100.23 after rising to 100.53 earlier Wednesday. .DXY