LONDON (Reuters) - Daily trading in currencies dipped to $4.92 trillion globally in October, down just over 1 percent from September but still up from $4.64 trillion in the same month a year ago, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.

The average daily input volume of instructions submitted to CLS -- combining settlement and aggregation services -- dipped 2.1 percent to 1,015,928 from 1,038,025 in September, the data showed.