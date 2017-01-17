FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
FX trading volumes fell in December after Trump spike: CLS
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 7 months ago

FX trading volumes fell in December after Trump spike: CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The value of global currency market trading fell over 8 percent in December compared with the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday, after surging on Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election.

CLS, which settles more than 90 percent of all trades in the foreign exchange market - the biggest and most liquid financial market in the world - said the average daily value of all trades had fallen to $4.58 trillion, down 8.2 percent compared with the previous month's $4.99 trillion.

Compared with the same month in 2015, however, the average daily value inched up around 4 percent.

CLS also said the average daily input volume of submitted instructions had fallen to 934,900 in December, down 19.9 percent from 1,167,833 in November.

Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Patrick Graham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.