TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen rose more than 1 percent against the dollar to a 20-month high while the Nikkei stock average futures fell more than two percent on Thursday after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking easing steps.

The dollar fell to as low as 104.50 yen, its lowest level since October 2014, while the Nikkei mini futures fell as much as 2.8 percent to 15,460, hitting their lowest level since mid-April.