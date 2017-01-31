FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German ministry declines comment on Trump adviser's comments
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 7 months ago

German ministry declines comment on Trump adviser's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German finance ministry declined to comment on Tuesday on remarks in which U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade adviser said Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the United States and its European partners.

"We will not comment on that," a spokeswoman for the ministry told Reuters.

Peter Navarro, the head of Trump's new National Trade Council, told the Financial Times newspaper that the euro was like an "implicit Deutsche Mark" whose low valuation gave Germany a competitive advantage over its main partners.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

