Corn firms on short-covering ahead of U.S. planting season

FILE PHOTO: Corn is seen in the field that belonged to the Gibson family farm businesses which was auctioned off by a court appointed receiver in Morocco, Indiana, U.S. September 6, 2016.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures climbed nearly 2 percent Monday on short-covering ahead of the Midwest planting season and chart-based buying, analysts said.

Wheat futures were also higher on short-covering while soybeans were modestly lower, retreating from early advances.

As of 12:58 p.m. CDT (1758 GMT), the Chicago Board of Trade May corn contract was up 6-1/2 cents at $3.66 per bushel. May wheat was up 3-1/4 cents at $4.27-1/4 a bushel and May soybeans were down 1/4 cent at $9.41-3/4 a bushel.

Corn rose after weekly data released Friday from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed large speculators maintaining a large net short position, which is unusual at a time of year when adverse weather can stall Midwest fieldwork.

The supplement to the CFTC's weekly commitments report showed non-commercial traders trimmed their net short position to 138,510 contracts in the week to April 4. But the figure was still the second-largest net short since October, a factor that leaves the market vulnerable to short-covering bounces.

Similarly, the CFTC data showed that commodity index funds, which typically buy and hold commodities, had the smallest net long in corn since 2009.

"We could be laying the groundwork and foundation for a gradual move up in corn for the rest of this growing season, and possibly into 2018," said Ag Watch Market Advisors President Dewey Strickler.

Planting is barely under way in the U.S. Midwest. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a weekly crop report due later on Monday to show the corn crop as 4 percent seeded.

CBOT soybeans edged lower as traders squared positions ahead of U.S. and Brazilian government forecasts due on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA in its monthly supply/demand report to raise its estimates of South American corn and soybean crops.

"Operators are staying careful ... before the USDA report," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "Corn and soybean production on the South American continent will surely be revised up from last month's report."

Argentina's 2016/17 soybean harvest accelerated in the past week but concerns over heavy weekend rains lifted futures in early moves.