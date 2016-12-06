Key Reuters photographs from 2016

Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement as she protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, U.S. July 9, 2016. Jonathan Bachman: 'A woman standing calmly, her long dress moving in the breeze, two police officers in full riot gear make their move. I was on assignment for Reuters in Baton Rouge to cover the protests over the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling. Moments before I captured this image of Ieshia Evans I had my back turned photographing face-to-face confrontations between the police and the demonstrators. I heard someone behind me say something like "don't stand there, they are arresting people in the street." I turned and looked over my right shoulder and saw this woman standing in the road. I knew right away what was about to happen. The police were going to arrest her. I quickly moved and took the shot. When I came back to my car and looked through my take I knew I had a strong image. However I didnÕt anticipate that the image would go viral. I am grateful that it has stimulated a discussion about an important issue in this country.'

LONDON (Reuters) - From Syria's festering conflict to the Bastille Day attack in Nice, Reuters photographers have been on the scene to record the biggest news stories this year.

A young woman tearing off the niqab she had been forced to wear for two years until U.S.-backed forces liberated her northern Syrian village from Islamic State and a Brazilian mother cradling her daughter who was born with microcephaly are among the most memorable images from 2016.

Reuters has re-released a selection of striking pictures and our photographers' accounts of the events behind them. They can be seen by clicking: reut.rs/2gJpZw7

Among them is a shot taken by Jonathan Bachman in Louisiana of a woman in a dress calmly standing as police in riot gear confront her during protests against the fatal police shootings of two black men.

"Moments before I captured this image of Ieshia Evans I had my back turned photographing face-to-face confrontations between the police and the demonstrators," Bachman said in his account.

"I heard someone behind me say something like 'don't stand there, they are arresting people in the street.' I turned and looked over my right shoulder and saw this woman standing in the road. I knew right away what was about to happen. The police were going to arrest her. I quickly moved and took the shot."

In Nice, 86 people were killed when a Tunisian-born man ploughed a truck into crowds watching fireworks on France's July 14 Bastille Day.

Robin Roy (C) reacts as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. Brian Snyder: 'To some, it was as if she had met a celebrity rock star. To others, this woman looked pretty terrified. In fact Robin Roy is one very eager supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Wearing a t-shirt reading "Obama, You're Fired. Vote Trump 2016," she had waited for a chance to meet Trump in person at the rally. Then the New York real-estate mogul and reality TV star shook her hand and talked to her. Excited would be an understatement. All candidates with their eye on the White House greet supporters along the "rope-line" at the end of events like these. ItÕs a chance for voters to shake the hand of the candidates or pose for a selfie. The other people in the photo are also supporters, including Roy's daughter on her left. Photographers are fairly restricted by the campaign during Trump events. Most images are taken from the main podium, at the back of the hall across from the main stage, with long lenses (400mm). After the speech, a small group of photographers were escorted to the stage to document Trump making his way along the rope-line. I took this photo with a shorter lens (50mm) from the stage looking over TrumpÕs shoulder. The fact that every day is unique is one of the truly fun parts of this job. Roy remained an unwavering Trump supporter throughout the campaign. "We realised that Trump was one of us and he didn't hide that fact. Is he perfect? No, but he sincerely seems to care about the people. He doesn't talk down to us or make himself seen better." Nearly a year after her meeting with Trump, and awaiting the beginning of the Trump presidency, she says: "I hope he comes through with most of his promises and brings this country together to stop the political nonsense."' Brian Snyder

Photographer Eric Gaillard took a harrowing picture of a covered body on the ground, a child's doll beside it.

An image by Czar Dancel of a woman weeping as she held her partner's body went viral in the Philippines last summer. President Rodrigo Duterte called it melodramatic.

Nearly 2,300 drug users and dealers have been killed in police operations or by suspected vigilantes since Duterte took office in June, according to the Philippines police.

In Iraq, U.S.-backed forces launched an offensive to oust Islamic State militants from their Mosul stronghold. Photographer Goran Tomasevic pictured people running after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State forces nearby.

"The fighting comes in waves and when things eventually quietened down, I saw a group of civilians making the most of a break in gunfire to come out onto the streets," he said.

"Suddenly an airstrike targeted Islamic State positions a few hundred meters away behind them. It was close and total panic ensued."

Other shots include Donald Trump during the U.S. presidential election campaign and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt smiling at Canadian Andre De Grasse while competing at the Rio Olympics.