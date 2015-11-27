Precious metals funds post biggest outflow in 17 weeks: BAML

Gold bars are stacked at a safe deposit room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

LONDON (Reuters) - Precious metals funds posted their biggest net outflow last week in around four months, while investors kept up the rapid pace of inflows into money market funds, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday.

Investors pulled $1.0 billion out of precious metals funds in the four trading sessions to Tuesday, a period in which the dollar rose to its strongest level against a basket of major currencies in seven months.

Gold fell to its lowest since early 2010, moving closer towards a break below $1,000 an ounce, and platinum fell to a seven-year low below $850 an ounce.

The greenback and metals prices, which are denominated in dollars, often move in the opposite direction. The $1.0 billion net outflow from these funds was the largest in 17 weeks, BAML said in its weekly flows report.

The data this week only cover four days instead of the usual five because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, BAML said.

Investors poured a net $12 billion into money market funds, bringing the accumulated inflow to a “huge” $132 billion in just eight weeks, BAML said.

Bonds suffered a $3.3 billion outflow, the third week in a row of redemptions, and equity funds drew a modest inflow of $400 million as investors braced for a potential rise in U.S. interest rates in mid-December.

The equity flows masked a marked divergence between mutual and exchange-traded funds. Investors pulled $6.8 billion out of mutual funds and poured $7.3 billion into ETFs, the report said.

Emerging market funds were shunned again, with investors pulling $700 million from EM bond funds and $1.1 billion from equity funds. That marked outflows for fourth straight weeks from bonds and 17 weeks out of the past 18 in stocks.

Year-to-date outflows from EM equity funds now stand at $67.4 billion, while developed market equity funds have attracted $96 billion, BAML said.